Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 137,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 76,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $160,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 251,213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

NYSE V traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $205.20. The company had a trading volume of 303,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. The stock has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

