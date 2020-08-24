Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.27. 128,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $2,605,366.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,033 shares of company stock valued at $116,444,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

