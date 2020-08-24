Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Position Raised by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 210.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.47. 18,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,970. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $319.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $887,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,748 shares of company stock worth $52,618,316 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

