Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,953 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cousins Properties worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.98. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

