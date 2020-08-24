Cream (CRM) Trading Down 28.6% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Cream has a market capitalization of $31,867.65 and approximately $57.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Cream has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00066607 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00782681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.01498675 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,718.24 or 0.99468465 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00159803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

