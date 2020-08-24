Critical Analysis: Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) & Cemtrex (NYSE:CETX)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cemtrex alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cemtrex and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.38%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Risk & Volatility

Cemtrex has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -52.53% -47.64% -23.69% Vishay Precision Group 5.11% 6.32% 4.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cemtrex and Vishay Precision Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $39.26 million 0.56 -$22.36 million N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group $283.96 million 1.19 $22.19 million $1.69 14.75

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Cemtrex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc. primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises. This segment also offers design and development solutions to create impactful experiences for mobiles, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and televisions; and security and video surveillance systems, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets. The Electronics Manufacturing segment provides end to end electronic manufacturing services, including product design and sustaining engineering, printed circuit board assembly and production, cabling and wire harnessing, systems integration, and comprehensive testing services; and assembled electronic products to OEMs. This segment also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells interconnects and cable assemblies; and provides software development services for mobile, Web, virtual reality, and PC applications. The Industrial Technology segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; and sells a range of air filtration and environmental control products to various industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, food, construction, mining, and petrochemical. Cemtrex, Inc. operates in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, and idistributors, as well as directly to end-use customers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.