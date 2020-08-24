Critical Survey: Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) versus Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baker Hughes and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 1 5 16 0 2.68 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Baker Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $18.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Baker Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes and Profire Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $23.84 billion 0.67 $128.00 million $0.85 18.18 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.96 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Baker Hughes has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes -46.03% 1.27% 0.74% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Profire Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

