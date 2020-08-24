Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Crowdstrike comprises about 2.5% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,662,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,078,412 shares of company stock worth $936,767,640. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.25. 2,809,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.06 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

