CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $39,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.01. 1,139,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.