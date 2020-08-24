Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $691.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $462,293.12 and $691.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00478012 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011551 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002807 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001416 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Crypto Sports' official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

