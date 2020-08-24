CryptoCarbon Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $196,986.84 and $282.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.46 or 0.01724239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00156388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.