CryptoPing (PING) Price Hits $0.0571 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $514,219.38 and $2,045.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00128593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.46 or 0.01724239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00191286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000881 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00156388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

