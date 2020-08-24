Cunning Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cunning Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 32,824 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW remained flat at $$78.71 during midday trading on Monday. 2,270,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,694.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,566. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.