Cunning Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 6.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.12. 962,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,233. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $226.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total transaction of $31,747,805.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.