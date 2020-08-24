CUTcoin Price Hits $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $9,934.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.66 or 0.01729489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00191458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00152939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 114,978,741 coins and its circulating supply is 110,978,741 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.