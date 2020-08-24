CWS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.28 and a 200-day moving average of $377.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.