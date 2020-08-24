CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,060 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. 544,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

