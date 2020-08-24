CWS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,497 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,782,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,487,000 after acquiring an additional 232,741 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.77. 4,572,250 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39.

