CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $12.43 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $2.27 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00524771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00066233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,679.83 or 0.99325784 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000825 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

