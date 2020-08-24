D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 14,305 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.