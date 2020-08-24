D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 13.1% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $957.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,021.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,004.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.40. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,107.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,673.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,665.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

