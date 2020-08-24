D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $337.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

