D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.