Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,075 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.76. 1,721,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,210,767 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

