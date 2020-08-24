Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,243 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CVS Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 483,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after buying an additional 118,316 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 412,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.87. 8,357,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,841,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

