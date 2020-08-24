Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,880 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $508.81. 12,239,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,748,669. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $516.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock worth $147,802,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.