Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,898 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $33,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after purchasing an additional 541,116 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $49,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $351.02. 1,681,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,247. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $358.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

