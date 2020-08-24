Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 347.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,581 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 93.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 388,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 337,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301,947 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock worth $21,470,000. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

