Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,667 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.17. 2,116,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,434. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. AON’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

