Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.10 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,788 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

BAC traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $25.69. 54,499,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,057,555. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

