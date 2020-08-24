Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $28.72 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after buying an additional 943,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,589,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 522,120 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,958. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.