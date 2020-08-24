Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $29.57 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 81,934 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Swedbank increased its holdings in Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $49.14. 36,234,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674,457. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

