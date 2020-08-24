Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $6.67 Million in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded down $12.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.08. 593,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,682. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $425.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

