Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $18.81 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,994 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,808,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $262,758.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,586,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,858 shares of company stock worth $41,745,388 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.28. 1,095,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $113.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

