Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,293,375.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Insiders have sold a total of 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

ARE stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

