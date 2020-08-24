Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,150 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.03. The stock has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

