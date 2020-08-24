Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 23,746 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ES traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.88. 1,473,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,634. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

