Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 42,606 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,606 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

Mastercard stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

