Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 68,298 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 68,298 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up approximately 1.6% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after buying an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.05.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $24,889,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,334. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

