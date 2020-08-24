Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 83,470 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,470 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 16.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

