Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 90,739 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90,739 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us comprises approximately 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $133,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $103,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,700. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.