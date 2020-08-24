Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $10.79 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,926. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

