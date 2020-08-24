Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Amgen by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.57. 1,496,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average of $228.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

