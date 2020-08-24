Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,771 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.4% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 867,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,371,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 148,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mondelez International by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,546,000 after buying an additional 545,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,441,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,245. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

