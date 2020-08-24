DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. DAOBet has a market cap of $4.49 million and $269,341.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,739.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.02 or 0.02461810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00636290 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

