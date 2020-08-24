Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,082 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 117.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 23,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.