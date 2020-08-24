Davis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 18,126 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Timberland Bancorp worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.28. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $46,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,942.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

