Davis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the quarter. Watford comprises about 0.7% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned 2.21% of Watford worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watford by 18.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Watford by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,000 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

WTRE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 19,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,018. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. The firm had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

