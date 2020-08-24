Davis Capital Partners LLC Buys 191,141 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,141 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 6.4% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $64,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $36.75. 5,245,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,451. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

