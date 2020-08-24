Davis Capital Partners LLC Buys 78,722 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,722 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 2.3% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVB traded up $3.37 on Monday, hitting $155.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $168.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

